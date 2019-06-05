Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Anis Anderson has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 24 years

A man has been sentenced to life in prison after murdering a drug dealer for his stash of cocaine and cash.

Anis Anderson, 20, of Fordwych Road, London, fatally stabbed Ahsanullah Nawazai, 20, in Walsingham Way, London Colney on 28 November.

St Albans Crown Court heard he attacked Mr Nawazai in a car outside the home of co-defendant Carla Callum.

Anderson was found guilty of murder and ordered to serve life with a minimum of 24 years.

Ms Callum, 30, was cleared of both murder and manslaughter.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Ahsanullah Nawazai was found with multiple stab wounds and died in hospital

During the trial, the court heard Anderson lived with Ms Callum in Walsingham Way, London Colney, since April 2018.

He claimed Ms Callum had told him to rob Mr Nawazai or she would make him leave.

Prosecutor Steven Perian QC said Mr Nawazai, from Walthamstow, had been lured outside Ms Callum's home, where he was "viciously and brutally stabbed and robbed of his drugs and money".

Anderson had claimed he was attacked by Mr Nawazai and he was trying to defend himself.

At sentencing, Judge Michael Kay QC said: "Whatever illegal activity Mr Nawazai was involved in, he was a beloved brother, son and friend.

"We will never know what the future held for him if he could have turned his life around."