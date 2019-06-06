Image caption PC Daniel John was found not to have acted with honesty and integrity

A police officer who "engaged in sexual activity" on duty has been sacked.

Daniel John of Thames Valley Police was also in a chat group in which "inappropriate images" were sent, and he shared photos of policing indents with a ex-partner, a misconduct panel heard.

The hearing concluded PC John, who was based in Milton Keynes, breached standards of acceptable professional behaviour.

He was dismissed with immediate effect.

The misconduct hearing at Thames Valley Police HQ in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, heard PC John "engaged in sexual activity instead of carrying out a tasked inquiry and deliberately misled the control room by claiming the inquiry had been completed".

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg said: "This hearing concluded that PC John did not act with honesty and integrity, and his actions fell far below of what would be expected of a Thames Valley Police officer.

"As such he has been dismissed from the force without notice."