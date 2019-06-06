Image copyright Shehroze Khalid Image caption West Wycombe Road was closed for about eight hours while police conducted investigations

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of obstructing police officers after a man was assaulted.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was attacked in West Wycombe Road in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, at about 03:20 BST, police said.

Thames Valley Police said the offenders are "described as Asian men, but it is unclear how many were involved".

The men arrested are from Rotherham and aged 24, 22 and 21. All three remain in police custody.

Sgt Paul Reading said: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we are establishing exactly what happened."

The road was closed for about eight hours while police carried out investigations and Sgt Reading thanked local residents for their "patience" during the "disruption".