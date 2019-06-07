Beds, Herts & Bucks

St Albans fire: Oaklands College evacuated after 'large-scale' blaze

  • 7 June 2019
Oaklands College in St Albans
Image caption Eight fire crews were called to Oaklands College in St Albans

Firefighters are tackling a "large-scale" blaze at a further education college.

Sections of cladding, classrooms and a sports hall were alight at Oaklands College in St Albans.

Hertfordshire Fire Service was called to the Smallford campus on Hatfield Road at 12:20 BST and eight crews were on the scene.

The college said afternoon lessons had been cancelled but exams would continue and that staff and students were safe.

A post on Twitter said: "Fire brigade are on site dealing with a fire at the Discovery Centre, St Albans campus.

"We can confirm students and staff are all safe and well."

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue called it a "large-scale incident" and Hertfordshire Police said officers were stopping vehicles from entering the college grounds.

The Discovery building is one of the largest and newest buildings on the campus.

A message on the college website said: "Lessons are cancelled this afternoon. Exams will continue as planned. Please don't come in for lessons. Exam students only."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites