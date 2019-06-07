Image caption Eight fire crews were called to Oaklands College in St Albans

Firefighters are tackling a "large-scale" blaze at a further education college.

Sections of cladding, classrooms and a sports hall were alight at Oaklands College in St Albans.

Hertfordshire Fire Service was called to the Smallford campus on Hatfield Road at 12:20 BST and eight crews were on the scene.

The college said afternoon lessons had been cancelled but exams would continue and that staff and students were safe.

A post on Twitter said: "Fire brigade are on site dealing with a fire at the Discovery Centre, St Albans campus.

"We can confirm students and staff are all safe and well."

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue called it a "large-scale incident" and Hertfordshire Police said officers were stopping vehicles from entering the college grounds.

The Discovery building is one of the largest and newest buildings on the campus.

A message on the college website said: "Lessons are cancelled this afternoon. Exams will continue as planned. Please don't come in for lessons. Exam students only."