Milton Keynes substation fire 'could be arson'
- 10 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A fire which broke out overnight at an electricity substation is thought to have been arson, firefighters said.
The blaze at the decommissioned unit in Bradwell near Milton Keynes was reported shortly before 02:15 BST.
Two crews were sent and by 07:00 the fire near Monks Way was burning out under control, said crews.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Early indications are that the fire was started deliberately."
The fire is believed to have started in the external transformer unit.