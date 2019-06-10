Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Joy Morgan was a student midwife at the University of Hertfordshire

A man has denied murdering a midwifery student who has been missing since Boxing Day.

Joy Morgan, 20, who was training at the University of Hertfordshire, was last seen at a church event in Ilford on 26 December.

Shohfah-El Israel, 40, of Fordwych Road, London, pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey to killing Ms Morgan at some point between 26 and 28 December.

He was remanded into custody ahead of his trial next month.

Ms Morgan was reported missing from Hatfield on 7 February and numerous searches have been carried out.

Police have said she has links to Hatfield, Stevenage, Battersea, Cricklewood, Ilford and Luton.