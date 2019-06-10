Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was stabbed in St Peters Close, off St Albans Road West, in Hatfield

A man has been found stabbed to death at a block of flats, prompting a murder inquiry.

The victim was stabbed in St Peters Close, off St Albans Road West in Hatfield, at about 01:25 BST.

He was treated at the scene and taken to the Lister Hospital in Stevenage but later died.

Hertfordshire Police said it was trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and urged witnesses to come forward.

Welwyn Hatfield chief inspector Simon Mason said: "Knife crime will not be tolerated in Welwyn Hatfield and anyone who has concerns around knife crime should never hesitate to get in touch."