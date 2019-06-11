Two officers were seriously injured after their police car crashed and was written off while they were driving in "challenging weather conditions".

Hertfordshire Police said the BMW X5 left the A1(M) south of Stevenage between junctions six and seven at about 22:05 BST on Monday.

The officers were attending an "incident" but no other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The officers were helped by members of the public and investigations into the "circumstances surrounding the collision are continuing at this time", a police spokeswoman said.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours, but has since reopened.