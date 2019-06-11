Aylesbury open prison: Inmate charged with absconding
A man reported missing from an open prison more than three months ago has been found and charged.
Jason Sufi, 39, of no fixed abode, is accused of absconding from HMP Spring Hill, near Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, on 20 February.
Thames Valley Police said he was arrested in Islington in north London on Wednesday.
He has been charged with escaping lawful custody and is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 5 July.