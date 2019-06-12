Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Patryk Olowniuk, 20, was shot in Leven Walk, Bedford, at about 21:40 GMT on 27 October

Three men have been found not guilty of murder after a man was shot dead but two of them have been jailed for another offence.

Patryk Olowniuk, 20, died in Leven Walk, Bedford, on 27 October.

Ryan Davis, 27, and Marcus West, 26, both of Bedford, and Lance Marshalleck, 30, of Northamptonshire, were acquitted of murder after an Old Bailey trail.

Marshalleck and Davis were found guilty of perverting the course of justice and were jailed for two years.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption A post mortem examination found Mr Olowniuk died from a gunshot wound

Davis and Marshalleck were found not guilty of possessing a firearm and assisting an offender.

Mr West was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Daniel Gray, 27, from Renhold, Bedfordshire was found not guilty of assisting an offender and conspiring to pervert the cause of justice.