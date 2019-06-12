Image caption The seven-week-old baby was taken to the Luton and Dunstable hospital

A man has been jailed for three years for "forcibly shaking" a baby, leaving the child with permanent brain damage.

Daniel Gilbert was caring for the seven-week-old in August 2017 when the boy became floppy, started bleeding and went into cardiac arrest, police said.

Bedfordshire Police said it was "unlikely" the child would ever be able to walk or feed without a tube.

Gilbert, 23, from Harpenden, was found guilty at Luton Crown Court of causing grievous bodily harm.

Emergency services were called to reports of an unresponsive baby on 9 August 2017 and paramedics resuscitated the boy before he was taken to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

He suffered a bleed to the brain, bleeding to both eyes and his heart stopped.

Medical experts ruled out natural causes for the injuries and concluded the boy had been shaken "severely and forcibly", police said.

Det Insp Justine Jenkins said: "Gilbert's actions left this poor defenceless baby with such appalling injuries, which have changed his life forever.

"I am pleased that he has received a custodial sentence for this."