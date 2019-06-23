Image caption Sarah Hannant, a member of the congregation who grew up opposite the church, said it is her "Notre-Dame"

A church-goer says parishioners are facing an "impossible task" to raise £300,000 for vital building repairs after its roof was stripped of lead.

Tonnes of metal was taken from the 14th Century All Saints Church in Houghton Conquest, Bedfordshire, in October.

However, only £20,000 has been donated so far to pay for the work.

Sarah Hannant, who is also part of the fundraising committee, said without the repairs the building could be lost to future generations.

She said with only 1,000 homes in the village there was "a limit to how much we can raise with just teas, cakes and concerts".

"We are a bit miffed that Notre-Dame got billions within hours of the fire and we are still battling on," she said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption £650m was raised in 10 days after the Notre-Dame cathedral fire - but parishioners in Houghton Conquest have had less luck

"If we don't repair it, we will lose it. It is as serious as that."

The church's insurance is only due to pay out about £15,000 - far less than the total repair bill.

Image copyright Gary Mudd and BBC Image caption A waterproof coating was placed on the roof after the lead was stolen in October

Image caption Buckets have been placed under where the roof has been leaking

Image caption The walls of the church got damp when rain came through in early June

Margaret Tyler, one of the church wardens, said since the theft on 2 October it had been "difficult" to raise funds while dealing with the day-to-day demands of the 14th Century building.

She said it was putting a "strain" on running the church, with outstanding repairs on the vestry roof also needing to be completed at some point.

Image caption Garry Mudd can now be alerted by an alarm if there is a problem with the roof

Garry Mudd, a Parochial Church Council member, said he was relieved the church managed to get a grant to pay for a roof alarm to stop future thefts.

Water-tight sheeting has been put up on the roof in the meantime, but its coating will only last for two years.

Discussing the troubles the church faced, he said: "It is a very big church with a small and aging congregation."

The church is holding an open day to raise awareness and funds on 29 June, from 11:00 to 16:00 BST.

Bedfordshire Police has been contacted for comment.