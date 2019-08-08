Paedophile seen on TV show given longer jail term

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption When Bruce Davison's case was featured on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody, another victim came forward

A convicted paedophile has been sentenced to a further 15 months in prison after a second victim recognised him on a television show.

Bruce Davison, 80, from Lidlington, Bedfordshire, was jailed for six years in 2016, having admitted two counts of abusing a boy in the 1970s.

When the pensioner's case was featured on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody, another victim came forward.

A jury at Luton Crown Court found him guilty of indecent assault.

This case was featured in the fifth series the TV show in June 2017, prompting the victim, who is now in his 30s to contact Bedfordshire Police.

'Lifelong impact'

The man said he was abused in the mid-1990s when he was about 13 and had a Saturday job in Luton where Davison worked.

More than 20 years later, the victim walked into his father's house while the show was on and - recognising his abuser - said he had also been abused.

His father encouraged him to contact the police.

Sentencing, Judge Steven Evans told Davison: "You were in a position of power. I have read his victim personal statement. In short, your actions have had a lifelong impact on him.

"You have had a long-held sexual interest in young male children - you targeted him."

Det Con Sharon Ellis, who led both investigations, said: "It's something I had never come across before in my lengthy career.

"This episode gave this young man... the springboard to contact the police.

"It is never too late to anyone who has been a victim of non-recent sexual abuse to come forward."