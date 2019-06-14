Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Cameron Hill, 23, from North Mymms, was stabbed in Hatfield

Three people have been charged with murder after a man was found stabbed to death at a block of flats.

Cameron Hill, 23, from North Mymms, was stabbed in St Peters Close in Hatfield, at about 01:25 BST on Monday.

Christy Bishop, 37, of St Peters Close, Nicholas Pitts, 38, of Stockbreach Road, and a 16-year-old boy from the town have been remanded in custody.

A 51-year-old man from Hatfield has also been detained on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody.

A 48-year-old man from Bristol, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action.

Mr Hill, was treated at the scene and taken to the Lister Hospital in Stevenage where he later died.

The three defendants appeared before magistrates in Hatfield on Thursday and are due at St Albans Crown Court on Monday.

Hertfordshire Police urged witnesses to come forward.

Det Insp Iain MacPherson said: "I am urging any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward so we can establish the full circumstances surrounding Cameron's death."

"This is an unbearable situation for Cameron's family and we have specialist officers providing them with support."