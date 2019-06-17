Image copyright PA Image caption The East of England Ambulance said it was "supporting its colleagues"

A man has been charged with assault after two paramedics were attacked.

The pair were called to a person who was unwell in Sun Street, Hitchin at about 00:30 BST on Sunday, the East of England Ambulance Service said.

The man from north London was arrested after the two female paramedics in the ambulance were injured.

He has been charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker and is due at Stevenage Magistrates in July, Herts Police said.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "No-one should have to face abuse as part of their job, but when our staff, volunteers and students - who are there to help people - are assaulted or abused, it's completely unacceptable.

"We will continue to support our staff in reporting abuse and pressing for the strongest penalties."