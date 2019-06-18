Image copyright East Herts Rural Police/Twitter Image caption Police said the thefts from the church were "challenging and upsetting"

A church is facing an "astronomical" repairs bill after thieves stole lead from its roof twice in two days.

St Mary's Church, in Furneux Pelham, Hertfordshire, had 90% of its lead roof either stolen or damaged over the weekend, according to police.

The East Herts Rural Policing Team described the thefts from the church, which dates back to the late 1100s, as "challenging and upsetting".

Officers have issued a warning to other churches in the area.

Police said the thefts would leave St Mary's with an "astronomical financial cost".

Image copyright East Herts Rural Police/Twitter Image caption Daylight can be seen through the church ceiling

The force said on Twitter: "Our thoughts are with everyone linked to the church, we will do everything to try and find those responsible.

"We have notified all local churches but we need to make sure this message is sent far and wide.

"Churches are the hub of the community and they should not be subjected to this sort of behaviour."