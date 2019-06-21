Image copyright Google Image caption The graphic material was uncovered when staff found a mobile phone in Abdur-Rehman Gul's cell at Aylesbury Young Offender Institution

A prisoner shared "the most graphic and grotesque" Islamic State (IS) group propaganda using an illicit mobile phone in his cell, a court heard.

Abdur-Rehman Gul was in Aylesbury Young Offender Institution for stabbing his mother and two girls when he sent "horrific execution videos".

He admitted five charges of disseminating terrorist publications.

The 22-year-old gave a thumbs-up to his legal team at the Old Bailey when he was sentenced to a further three years.

Gul, who appeared in court from HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, is already serving four-and-a-half years for the knife attack.

In May 2017, while at Aylesbury, he chatted with other extremists on the encrypted Telegram app and disseminated an IS manual entitled "How to Survive in the West".

He also asked for a jihad manual and a recipe for "popcorn" - slang for bombs - and said he was in jail for three stabbings.

'Extremist mindset'

Staff found the phone during a search of his cell, also in May.

At a previous hearing, prosecutor Alistair Richardson told how Gul had shared material of the "most graphic and grotesque nature", including "horrific" execution videos.

When he was interviewed by police, Gul claimed the phone was not his and had been shared amongst inmates.

Quizzed about messages referring to three stabbings, he swore and said: "You catched me out [sic]."

Sentencing him, Judge Richard Marks QC said: "[It] would appear even now you do not appreciate the seriousness of the offences... bearing in mind your assertion that this material was freely available on the internet."

The judge said a pre-sentence report had concluded that Gul himself has not been radicalised while in prison and did hold an extremist mindset.