Image copyright Danjaq LLC/United Artists/Columbia Pictures Image caption The latest Bond film is being filmed at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire

A man has been arrested after a concealed camera was discovered in the women's toilets at the studios where the next James Bond film is being shot.

Police said they were investigating a report of voyeurism after the device was found at Pinewood Studios.

Filming is under way for the 25th edition of the British spy franchise, starring Daniel Craig.

Thames Valley Police said a 49-year-old had been arrested over the incident and remains in police custody.

A spokeswoman for Pinewood Studios said: "We take this issue very seriously. We have reported the incident to the police and are supporting them with their investigation."

The device was discovered earlier this week, said police.

On Thursday the Prince of Wales visited the site at Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, and met Bond stars Craig and Ralph Fiennes, as well as director Cary Fukunaga.