Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption James Brabbs, Jibreel Raheem and Stephen Boorman (L-R) wanted to show they were "untouchable", the Old Bailey Heard

Three prisoners who tried to behead a fellow inmate have been convicted of murder.

Stephen Boorman, 34, Jibreel Raheem, 27, and James Brabbs, 33, smuggled improvised weapons into the yard at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes last June.

They then slashed at Taras Nykolyn before using a torn bed sheet as a ligature in a bid to behead him.

A jury at the Old Bailey convicted Boorman of murder. The other two men pleaded guilty previously.

All three will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Amjad Malik QC said the men carefully planned the killing, using rolled-up clothing - which was not searched by prison guards - to smuggle their weapons into the prison yard.

Mr Malik said the attack took place on 5 June 2018 in front of the prison guards and was captured on CCTV and handheld cameras.

The jury heard the men then refused to leave the prison yard, preventing 49-year-old Nykolyn from being given medical treatment for about 40 minutes.

A post-mortem examination found the Ukrainian national, who was serving a sentence for manslaughter, died from head and facial injuries.

Image caption HMP Woodhill is a Category A prison

Boorman, who was serving a sentence for attempted murder, claimed he had been acting in self-defence.

Brabbs was in jail for murder and the attempted murder of another inmate, while Raheem was serving a sentence for an attempted murder.

The court heard they wanted to demonstrate that they were "untouchable".