Image copyright Family handout Image caption Amy Brind was hit by a motorist in Wootton on 24 May

A mother says there is a "scary" lack of safety measures on a road where her daughter was hit by a motorist.

Amy Brind, nine, had to be airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car on the Bedford Road in Wootton on 24 May.

Hundreds of residents have since signed a petition asking Bedford Borough Council to take action.

The council says that average speed cameras will be installed in Wootton before April 2020, with the petition to be discussed at a meeting in July.

After four weeks in Addenbrookes Hospital, Amy has been allowed to return home to continue her recovery.

She suffered 15 injuries, including a collapsed lung.

'Village growth'

The girl's mother, Liz Brind, said crossings on Bedford Road were "scary" because of a lack of road safety measures being in place.

"There is a lollipop crossing opposite the lower school [on Bedford Road] at certain times of day… but you also have upper school children, middle school children and the village growing all the time.

"It is just scary that these children are crossing the road [and] that there isn't anything [else] in place.

Bedford Borough Council said proposed new speed cameras would be placed "in the location best considered to reduce accidents."

Bedfordshire Police previously appealed for information about a grey Hyundai which hit Miss Brind, and have been approached for comment.