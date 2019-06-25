Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption James Brabbs, Jibreel Raheem and Stephen Boorman (L-R) wanted to show they were "untouchable", the Old Bailey heard

Three prisoners who killed an inmate in an exercise yard "execution" before trying to behead his corpse have been jailed for life.

Stephen Boorman, 34, Jibreel Raheem, 27, and James Brabbs, 33, smuggled improvised weapons into the yard at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes last June.

They attacked Taras Nykolyn because he was "foreign" and had mental health issues, the Old Bailey heard.

Raheem and Brabbs admitted murder while Boorman was convicted by a jury.

Sentencing the trio, Mrs Justice Whipple said the "ferocity and speed of violence was shocking".

"This was a planned execution by the defendants in cold blood," she said.

Image caption HMP Woodhill is a Category A prison

Boorman, who was the ringleader, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 35 years.

Raheem was jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years and nine months and Brabbs was sentenced to life with a minimum of 10 years.

Following the sentencing Boorman said: "On behalf of my friend I would like to say thank you for not giving him a whole life term - 10 years for murder."

The attack took place on 5 June 2018 in front of the prison guards and was captured on CCTV.

Prosecutor Amjad Malik QC said the men carefully planned the killing, using rolled-up clothing to smuggle their "shanks" into the yard.

'Kicked and stamped'

Boorman punched Mr Nykolyn, 49, in the face and knocked him unconscious before the group slashed his body and repeatedly kicked and stamped on him.

The men then tied a ligature made from a bed sheet round his neck in an attempt to behead him.

The jury heard the men refused to leave the prison yard, preventing their victim from being given medical treatment for about 40 minutes.

The Ukrainian national, who was serving a sentence for manslaughter, died from head and facial injuries.

Boorman, who was serving a sentence for attempted murder, claimed he acted in self-defence.

Brabbs was in jail for murder and the attempted murder of another inmate, while Raheem was serving a sentence for an attempted murder.

The court heard they wanted to demonstrate that they were "untouchable".