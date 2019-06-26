Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The football club said it was treating the matter with "the utmost seriousness"

A Watford academy player has been suspended after video footage of a brawl at Royal Ascot was circulated.

Reece Miller, an 18-year-old striker, is now under disciplinary investigation, the Premier League club has confirmed.

"As soon as the footage was brought to the club's attention, an immediate decision was taken to suspend the player," the Vicarage Road outfit said.

It said there would be no further comment until the inquiry was finished.

A club spokesman said it was treating the matter with "the utmost seriousness" and the "club will not tolerate any behaviour which tarnishes its image".

"He will now face an inquiry with all disciplinary options available to the club," a statement said.