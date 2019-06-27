Image copyright Gemma Poole Image caption David Ephgrave said his father Barry was "always in the audience and he still is"

A comedian is raising funds to take his show to the Edinburgh Fringe, after his father died before he could transfer the money he had promised.

David Ephgrave's father Barry, 72, said he would pay for his show, Niche, after being his most "loyal fan".

The 38-year-old from Hitchin, Hertfordshire, said carrying on with the gigs, after his dad died from cancer in May, was his way of coping.

"I was so fortunate he was behind me, that is why I want to do this."

Image copyright Margaret Ephgrave Image caption Barry Ephgrave with his son David in Venice

The actor, comic and musician said he was "against asking for money" as it is not something British people do.

When his father died and his assets were frozen, his son said he had to find a way of raising the £6,500 he needed.

He found that "people were just so nice and supportive" and he has already been pledged about £2,000.

Throughout his life his father has given him unwavering support and for the 11 years David has run the Mostly Comedy club in Hitchin, Barry only ever missed 10 shows.

Image copyright Gemma Poole Image caption David Ephgrave will be performing at the Edinburgh Festival for the seventh time

He said talking about his grief has helped him, as he has depression.

It is his job to "make people laugh out of difficult things", he said.

The comedian said although the show will not be about his dad, he will feature in it and he hopes to return to the festival in 2020 with a show all about him.

"That will be my tribute to him," he said.