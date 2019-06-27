Image copyright Robin Stott/Geograph Image caption Emergency services were called to Wellington Street in Luton at about 13:00

A baby has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling from an open window of a first-floor flat.

Emergency services were called to Wellington Street in Luton at about 13:00 BST.

The child, whose age is not known, has been taken to hospital.

Jason Watkins, who works in the street, said he had been told it was a boy who was hurt. He said the road was closed but had since reopened.

He said he came out of Nakorn Thai restaurant after hearing sirens and seeing an ambulance.

Police have asked anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.