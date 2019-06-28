Image caption David Gauke has supported Teresa May's Brexit deal but opposes leaving the EU without a deal

Justice Secretary David Gauke will face a no-confidence vote by his constituency Conservative Association later.

Mr Gauke represents South West Hertfordshire and opposes a no-deal Brexit.

Political campaign group Leave.EU tweeted it wanted to "claim our first Cabinet scalp".

The closed meeting to decide Mr Gauke's future will be held at Kings Langley Community Centre from 19:00 BST.

Skip Twitter post by @AmberRuddHR Tonight’s motion of no confidence in @DavidGauke is ludicrous.



Rounding on colleagues in this way is the type of behaviour you’d expect from the hard left.



He has my full support, and I hope this is shared by @Jeremy_Hunt and @BorisJohnson. — Amber Rudd MP (@AmberRuddHR) June 28, 2019 Report

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd tweeted her support of her colleague saying: "Tonight's motion of no confidence in David Gauke is ludicrous.

"Rounding on colleagues in this way is the type of behaviour you'd expect from the hard left."

Leave.EU replied to Ms Rudd saying: "Thanks for your feedback, Amber. You're next."

Energy Minister Claire Perry tweeted the Leave.EU "hit list ignores the fact that MPs like David have voted repeatedly for a firm EU exit - if other MPs had joined us rather than indulging in their Brexit fantasies we would be out by now".

Mr Gauke has been approached for comment.

Pro-Remain Conservatives Phillip Lee and Dominic Grieve, the former attorney general, received votes of no confidence from their local associations earlier this year.