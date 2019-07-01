Image copyright Tiggywinkles Image caption The bird has been named Vinny by staff after a vindaloo curry

A "bright orange" bird that was rescued by concerned members of the public turned out to be a seagull covered in curry or turmeric.

The herring gull was spotted on the A41 and taken to Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital in Haddenham, Buckinghamshire.

Hospital staff said the bird "had somehow gotten himself covered in curry or turmeric".

The bird - named Vinny after a vindaloo curry - was scrubbed clean by staff and is said to be "looking much better".

Image copyright Tiggywinkles Image caption Staff said the gull "eventually" let them scrub him clean

The wildlife hospital said it was "one of the strangest casualty circumstances" it had seen in a while.

Tiggywinkles staff said on Facebook: "He had somehow gotten himself covered it curry or turmeric!

"It was all over his feathers, preventing him from flying properly.

"We have no idea how he got into this predicament but thankfully, apart from the vibrant colour and pungent smell, he was healthy."

It is hoped Vinny will be released from the hospital "very soon".