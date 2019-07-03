Image copyright Google Image caption A woman's body was found in woodland in Downley, High Wycombe

A police force has referred itself to a watchdog for investigation after a woman was found dead in woodland.

Officers discovered the 44-year-old's body in Downley, High Wycombe, in Buckinghamshire, at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday, 26 June.

Thames Valley Police said it made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct "due to prior police contact" with the woman.

The death was being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

A force spokesman said the woman lived in High Wycombe and a file had been prepared for the coroner.