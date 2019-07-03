Beds, Herts & Bucks

Terror arrests in Luton: Man and woman held

  • 3 July 2019
New Scotland Yard
Image caption The arrests were made by the Metropolitan Police

Two people have been arrested in Luton on suspicion of terrorism offences.

A 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested following a vehicle stop in the town by officers from the Metropolitan Police.

The pair have been taken to a London police station, where they remain in custody.

Officers are carrying out searches at residential and commercial properties in Luton.

