Terror arrests in Luton: Man and woman held
- 3 July 2019
Two people have been arrested in Luton on suspicion of terrorism offences.
A 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested following a vehicle stop in the town by officers from the Metropolitan Police.
The pair have been taken to a London police station, where they remain in custody.
Officers are carrying out searches at residential and commercial properties in Luton.