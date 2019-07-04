Watford Vicarage Road multiple stabbing: Man, 36, arrested
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a multiple stabbing near Watford Football Club.
Several people were wounded in Vicarage Road, Watford, at about 03:20 BST on Wednesday, Hertfordshire Police said.
Armed police and a dog unit were sent to the scene. Two men and a woman were taken to hospital.
The arrested man, a 36-year-old from London, is also being held on suspicion of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.
The condition of those who needed hospital treatment is not yet known.