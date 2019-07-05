Beds, Herts & Bucks

Cider lorry catches fire on A41 in Hertfordshire

  • 5 July 2019
Lorry fire Image copyright Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue
Image caption The vehicle was "well alight" when crews arrived

Firefighters have been tackling a fire in a lorry containing barrels of cider along the A41.

The vehicle, which was parked in a lay-by on the Aylesbury-bound carriageway near Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire, was "well alight" when crews arrived at about 07:20 BST, Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The blaze was extinguished by 08:10 and crews remained at the scene to dampen down.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

