Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Corey Allard "showed no regard for life" when he drove at the officer, police said

A man jailed for 21 years for "deliberately" driving at a police officer who tried to stop the car he was in has had his sentence cut.

Corey Allard injured the officer in Market Square, Aylesbury, on 13 February 2018. The officer suffered head injuries but is back at work.

Allard, 21, was found guilty of dangerous driving and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The Court of Appeal has reduced his sentence to 15 years.

Three Appeal Court judges chaired by Lord Justice Holroyde found the level of injury to the policeman, though "serious", was not at the highest level warranting the 21-year sentence.

The judges also took into account that Allard was "only 20" at the time of the offence and had a "clear problem... associating with undesirable influences".

Allard will also serve a three-year sentence for the separate offence of attempted robbery.