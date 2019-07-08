Image copyright Herts County Council Image caption The mobile home was being transported when it got stuck

A mobile home found itself immobilised after twice getting firmly stuck in the bends of narrow country lanes.

The house was being moved on a trailer when it came to an unplanned stop in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire at about 06:00 BST.

After being freed it continued on its way but is then became wedged on Solesbridge Lane in Chandler's Cross.

The county council said police had closed off the entire road while they tried to get it on the move again.

Police said the home was originally stuck in Sarratt Road, in Croxley Green, Rickmansworth.

However, highways officers at the council later tweeted about the "vehicle blocking the carriageway" again - at about 11:45 BST near the Chandler's Cross, between Rickmansworth and Abbots Langley.

They said the incident was being "managed in real time" to assist with diversions.