Image copyright TVP Aylesbury Vale Image caption Two jackets were taken from an ambulance, but one was dropped, said ambulance staff

The theft of the jacket of an ambulance worker on a night shift has been described as "deplorable".

Police said when paramedics were dealing with an incident on Carrington Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, at 02:10 BST, the items were removed.

A South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said two ambulance coats were taken, but one was dropped.

It caused "distress and inconvenience" to the worker, he said.

Mr Begley, head of operations at the ambulance service, said it was "completely deplorable".

"Thankfully the thief, in their haste to ride away, dropped one, {but] the person did escape with a jacket which contained the staff member's personal effects.

"This caused unnecessary distress and inconvenience to our colleague who was left at the end of a long night shift dealing with this situation rather than resting ready for their next night shift."

On Twitter, Thames Valley Police said the incident involved one person and asked "how low can you go?".