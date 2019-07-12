Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The corn snake was found in a kitchen drawer in Marlow

A woman was left "terrified" when she opened a kitchen draw to find a large corn snake inside.

The police and RSPCA were called to the home in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, on Sunday.

The animal - believed to be someone's pet - was taken away to be looked after by specialists and will be re-homed if its owner cannot be found.

The animal charity said corn snakes were "talented escape artists" but harmless.

Animal collection officer Rachel Edwards said: "The terrified woman called a neighbour to help and he alerted police, who requested assistance from the RSPCA.

"Luckily, corn snakes are harmless and - with a little help from a neighbour - they were able to pop him into a box and wait for help.

"The corn snake is in fairly good condition so I suspect he's an escaped pet and I'd be keen to hear from anyone who recognises him as it'd be great to reunite him with his owners."

Image copyright Animal Experience Image caption Corn snakes, like this one found in a city street, are prone to escaping, the RSPCA said

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: "Corn snakes are talented escape artists so it is important that owners make sure vivariums are kept secure to prevent accidental escape."

The charity revealed it rescued more than 4,000 exotic animals - including 500 snakes - across England and Wales in 2018.

A large corn snake nicknamed Dave was found by police officers in a street in Cambridge in May, while a 9ft (2.7m) python that escaped from its owner, also in Cambridge, was recaptured last week after several days on the slither.