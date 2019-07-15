Image caption About 30 firefighters were called to The Camp Fish Shop in Sutton Road, St Albans at about 20:25 BST on Saturday

A fire that destroyed a fish and chip shop used by pop star Harry Styles in an advert for Gucci was "accidental", the fire service has said.

About 30 firefighters were called to The Camp Fish Shop in Sutton Road, St Albans at about 20:25 BST on Saturday.

Both floors of the two-storey building were "well alight" on arrival and the fire spread to the roof and an adjacent property.

It was put out by 22:15 but crews remained at the scene to dampen down.

One Direction star Harry Styles spent a day at the Hertfordshire shop in March 2018 to film the advert for the fashion house by Glen Luchford. It featured him wearing a dressing gown and holding a chicken.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had been "logged as accidental" and there were no further details about its suspected cause at the moment.