Two people arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences have been charged.

The 28-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested in Luton, Bedfordshire by officers from the Metropolitan Police on 3 July.

The man has been charged with three counts, including preparing acts of terrorism. The woman faces two charges.

The pair, who have not been named, will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The man is also charged with possessing a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and one count of disseminating terrorist publications.

The woman faces two charges of failing to disclose information relating to acts of terrorism.