A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a "much-loved" dad and grandfather in Luton.

Meuric Roberts, 51, was found dead in his flat in Hitchin Road on 24 April.

Simon Lewis, 39, of Chapel Street, Luton, denied the murder charge at the Old Bailey in London. A trial date has been set for 2 October.

At the time of his death Mr Roberts' family released a statement that said: "He was a proud man with a good heart who will be missed."