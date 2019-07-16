Image caption The A1's southbound carriageway was closed between the Black Cat roundabout and Sandy

A four-mile (6.5km) stretch of carriageway on the A1 has been closed after a burst water main.

Highways England said there would be delays in the area while "permanent repairs" are made to the pipe on the southbound carriageway in Bedfordshire.

A section has been closed between the Black Cat roundabout at Roxton and Sandy.

Anglian Water said it was reported in the early hours and the problem is by Dane Hill/Highfield Farm.

Image caption Anglian Water said "vital repairs" were taking place

Connell Owen, who lives close by, said a pipe burst in the area about six months ago.

"There was some standing water, it was worse last time it went," he said.

"You live next door to the A1 - you get used to a bit of noise. It's a little bit of different noise going through the night so it's not ideal."

A spokesman for the water company said: "We appreciate this is a busy road, but rest assured we're working as fast as we can to get things back to normal."

He apologised for the "the inconvenience caused" and said diversions were in place via the A421 to Bedford and the A603 at Willington heading towards Sandy.