Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Police raided a property on Midland Road, Bedford on Tuesday

Two teenagers have been rescued by police from a property that was involved in the "sex industry".

Bedfordshire Police said five people were arrested for suspected human trafficking offences after a warrant was executed at a property in Midland Road, Bedford.

They have been released on police bail.

Another man, in his 20s and from Luton, arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, remained in police custody.

Three men and two women were all arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit human trafficking offences.

Two teenagers have been offered safeguarding support, a police spokesman said.

It was part of an operation targeting a suspected organised crime group, after concerns were raised that the address was "involved in the sex industry", he confirmed.

Det Insp Katie Dounias, said the warrant had "uncovered a wide range of potential criminality".

"We know the sex industry is often inextricably linked with the exploitation of vulnerable people, with women trafficked into sex work under false pretences," she said.

"Organised crime is instrumental in peddling this exploitation and human misery.

"This is the horrendous reality of this industry and those considering paying for sex should not be ignorant to it."