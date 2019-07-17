Beds, Herts & Bucks

A1 in Bedfordshire reopens after burst water main

  • 17 July 2019
Burst water main on a road
Image caption The A1's southbound carriageway was closed between the Black Cat roundabout and Sandy

The A1 has reopened after being closed for nearly a day for urgent repairs to a burst water main.

The southbound carriageway in Bedfordshire, between the Black Cat roundabout at Roxton and Sandy, closed in the early hours of Tuesday and opened at 23:00 BST.

Heavy delays were reported in the area as drivers were diverted.

Anglian Water thanked motorists for their "patience" whilst they carried out the "vital repairs".
Image caption Diversions were in place via the A421 to Bedford and the A603 at Willington heading towards Sandy

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites