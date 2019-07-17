A1 in Bedfordshire reopens after burst water main
- 17 July 2019
The A1 has reopened after being closed for nearly a day for urgent repairs to a burst water main.
The southbound carriageway in Bedfordshire, between the Black Cat roundabout at Roxton and Sandy, closed in the early hours of Tuesday and opened at 23:00 BST.
Heavy delays were reported in the area as drivers were diverted.
Anglian Water thanked motorists for their "patience" whilst they carried out the "vital repairs".