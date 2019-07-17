Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Randall-Stratton persuaded a waitress to pose for a photo wearing his police uniform

A police community support officer who sent sexual messages to women he met while on duty has been found guilty of misconduct in a public office.

Julian Randall-Stratton, 45, of Hertfordshire Police, sent messages about the lingerie and sex toy chain Ann Summers to a woman who contacted police about a dispute, the jury heard.

The Hemel Hempstead-based officer persuaded a waitress to pose for a photo wearing his police uniform.

He was convicted at Luton Crown Court.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Randall-Stratton will be sentenced at Luton Crown Court

The court heard that the restaurant waitress told the court she felt uncomfortable at the time and later found out the PCSO had posted the image on Instagram.

Randall-Stratton also commented "hubba hubba" on social media posts by a young waitress.

Prosecutor Douglas Page said: "There were a number of women he had inappropriate contact with."

Mr Page said the messages were "flirtatious and of a sexual nature".

One of the women Randall-Stratton sent messages to told him: "Men like you make me sick. Stop messaging me."

He was found guilty of one count of misconduct in a public office, but was cleared of misconduct relating to accessing police computer records.

Sentencing was adjourned, and Randall-Stratton was bailed until August. Judge Lynn Tayton QC said "all options" were open.