Image copyright PA Media Image caption The boy fell from a window in Wellington Street, Luton, on 27 June

A one-year-old boy who fell from a first-floor window has been released from hospital.

The baby was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries on 27 June after falling from the open window in Wellington Street, Luton.

He is "now out of hospital and recovering at home", a Bedfordshire Police spokesman said.

Police had begun an investigation but are treating the incident as an accident.