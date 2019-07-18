Image copyright Luton Community Team Image caption Police were in the Biscot area of Luton on Wednesday when they signalled a car to pull over

A man has been arrested after a car failed to stop for police and crashed into a brick wall.

Police signalled for the VW car to pull over on Spencer Road, Luton, on Wednesday.

They tweeted that the driver "tried to make off" from police, before "crashing into a wall and getting stuck".

A man, 22, from Luton, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle-taking.

He has been released on bail.