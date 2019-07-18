Luton crash: Man arrested after car hits wall
- 18 July 2019
A man has been arrested after a car failed to stop for police and crashed into a brick wall.
Police signalled for the VW car to pull over on Spencer Road, Luton, on Wednesday.
They tweeted that the driver "tried to make off" from police, before "crashing into a wall and getting stuck".
A man, 22, from Luton, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle-taking.
He has been released on bail.