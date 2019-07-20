Image copyright Luxmuralis

A light projection depicting a journey through the universe is to fill a cathedral to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing.

Space Voyage has been created by Peter Walker, artistic director of the projection company Luxmuralis.

Using Nasa imagery, it will let people visiting St Albans Cathedral in the autumn to "walk on the moon".

The dean said it was "just the place to contemplate the mysteries of space and the place of human beings within it".

The Very Reverend Dr Jeffrey John said cathedrals "specialise in awe and transcendence" and were "built to remind us that we are small and finite in the universe, yet surrounded by the incomprehensible grandeur of creation".

St Albans Cathedral Space Voyage, which will be at the Abbey on 28 October-1 November, is a light and sound installation with music by David Harper which will illuminate both the exterior and interior of the building depicting a visual journey to the edge of the Milky Way and back.

Image copyright Luxmuralis Image caption A special installation will use NASA imagery of the lunar surface allowing people to walk on the moon and take their very own "one small step"

As well as depicting the moon's surface, the longest nave in England will become a galaxy where visitors can walk amongst the stars.

Space Voyage follows the success of last year's Poppy Fields installation, also created by Peter Walker, in recognition of 100 years since the World War One Armistice, where giant poppies were projected onto the nave. It was seen by 10,000 people over two nights.

Walker said: "Art allows us to explore and discuss and imagine in new ways.

"Space Voyage will do just that - a combination of sound and light and artwork that will transform the remarkable infrastructure of St Albans Cathedral in a way that has never been done before, as we take visitors on a journey to the edge of the universe and back."