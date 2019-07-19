Stevenage car crash: Fourteen hurt after two-car collision
- 19 July 2019
Fourteen people have been hurt - some seriously - in a car crash in Stevenage, Hertfordshire Police say.
Emergency services attended after two cars collided on Monkswood Way at about 21:45 BST on Thursday evening.
The East of England Ambulance Service said 12 of the injured were taken to three hospitals in Stevenage, Watford, and Harlow.
The force is asking for any witnesses with footage of the incident to retain it as it may help their inquiries.