Image copyright TVP Milton Keynes Image caption Damage was caused to a shed, fence and windows and doors

Homes were evacuated after an unattended barbecue began burning out of control.

Thames Valley Police said it investigated after coming across "thick black smoke" in the Coffee Hall area of Milton Keynes at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.

A shed and fence were destroyed and doors and windows were heat damaged at two houses, but no-one was injured.

The occupant of the property was given "strong words of advice", police said.

The evacuation was "a precaution" police said.