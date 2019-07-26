Bedford mechanic retires aged 80 after 63 years in job
An 80-year-old mechanic who is retiring after working at the same garage for 63 years said it was "really getting difficult for old ones like me".
Alan Filby started working at Castle Hill Garage in Bedford in 1956 and later took it over from his father.
He said when he started working he dealt with "basic and simple" 1930s cars that required "a greasy spanner".
"But the modern electronics on the new cars are headaches, you've got have so much special equipment," he said.
"As time's gone on they've introduced more gadgets and electronics. It's forever on the change and with today's electric cars it's really getting difficult for old ones like me."
Mr Filby started working at the garage when he left school, alongside his father, Albert Edward Filby, who started the business in 1932.
His brothers, Michael, Roy and Harry, gradually left the garage and, by 1992, the garage was under his full control.
He decided to retire to go on more holidays and play golf but said he would still visit to help when needed.
His son David, 48, is taking over the business and said it would be a big challenge. He worked in the garage from 1991 to 2003, but left to teach vehicle mechanics at Barnfield College in Luton.
"I am a bit nervous as it's going to be very different to what I have done for the last 15 years. If I can carry on for the rest of this generation it will be fantastic," he said.
Mr Filby said he had never wished to do any other job.
"I've loved it, loved every minute of it," he said. "I don't think I will ever get used to not coming up here."