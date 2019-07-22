Hitchin shooting: Man sought after report of gunfire
A man is being hunted by armed police after a gun was fired in a residential street.
Officers were called to Desborough Road in Hitchin, Hertfordshire just after 15:20 BST following reports of a shot.
Hertfordshire Police believes a handgun was discharged but no-one was thought to have been injured.
A police helicopter and armed officers were searching for a suspect, described as a slim black male, around 6ft (1.8m) tall, wearing a blue tracksuit.
The public is advised not to approach the man if seen, but to contact police by calling 999.