Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a man with a handgun in Desborough Road, Hitchin

A man is being hunted by armed police after a gun was fired in a residential street.

Officers were called to Desborough Road in Hitchin, Hertfordshire just after 15:20 BST following reports of a shot.

Hertfordshire Police believes a handgun was discharged but no-one was thought to have been injured.

A police helicopter and armed officers were searching for a suspect, described as a slim black male, around 6ft (1.8m) tall, wearing a blue tracksuit.

The public is advised not to approach the man if seen, but to contact police by calling 999.