Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a man with a handgun in Desborough Road, Hitchin

A man has been arrested after a gun was fired in a residential street.

Officers were called to Desborough Road in Hitchin, Hertfordshire just after 15:20 BST on Monday following reports of a shot.

Hertfordshire Police said a 36-year-old man from the town was arrested in connection with the gunfire after a search by armed officers and a police helicopter.

No-one was believed to have been injured, police said.

Det Insp Jason Thorne said: "I would once again like to reassure local residents that incidents of this nature are extremely rare."

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.