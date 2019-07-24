Image copyright Magpas Image caption Police, fire and ambulance services all attended the crash

"Extra resources" have been brought in to assist police following a "car cruise" crash in which vehicles ploughed into spectators.

The number injured people now stands at 18, following the two-car collision on Monkswood Way, Stevenage, at about 21:45 BST on Thursday.

Four people remain in hospital.

Hertfordshire Police said both drivers had been "interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation" but no arrests had been made.

Video footage shows one car passing another before the two collide and one strikes people standing at the roadside while the other hits spectators in the central reservation.

Police have asked witnesses to send footage of the crash to detectives.

A spokesman said: "Officers are continuing to work through all the information that has come in to us and extra resources have been put in place to assist with this.

"All of those injured are receiving support from specialist officers."

Cruise-Herts planned the event, at which people were due to gather to look at modified cars.

Organiser Rix Sidhu said he had been organising similar meets for 17 years and the latest was held to raise money for charity.

In a statement on Facebook he said they would not be organising any more such events.

Image caption Yellow marks show where one vehicle came off the road